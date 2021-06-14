Thailand plans to immunize children aged 12-18 in fourth quarter

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry intends to inoculate children aged 12-18 against COVID-19 with the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Department of Disease Control (DDC) is now working with schools to set up vaccination units for students.He said the ministry will buy 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which should easily cover the approximately 5 million children in this age bracket.







Mr. Anutin added that the manufacturer of the Sinovac vaccine is planning to register it for use in children over 3 years old. Once the registration is complete, the Public Health Ministry will be able to inoculate children in this age group straight away, as the ministry will already have the vaccine in stock. (NNT)





















