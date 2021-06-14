Thai PM orders police to tackle online gambling during Euro 2020 tournament

The Government’s Deputy Spokesperson, Traisulee Traisaranakul revealed on Sunday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha is concerned about people gambling during the football event ‘Euro 2020’ and stressed the Police Department, the Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society and related authorities, must tackle violators such as online gambling websites and prosecute the agents.







Deputy Spokesperson Traisulee added however, that Euro 2020 aired on NBT2HD is expected to reduce Thai people’s tension caused by Covid-19. But getting involved in gambling related to the football tournament, can cause much more burden as it is illegal, and can cause a loss of property.

In addition, the PM also directed restaurants not to sell alcoholic drinks during a football match as it is against CCSA’s Covid-19 prevention measures. (NNT)





















