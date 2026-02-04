Live music returns to Pattaya Beach every Friday and Saturday throughout March

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is once again preparing to turn up the volume as the Pattaya Music Festival 2026 is set to return every Friday and Saturday throughout March, reaffirming the city’s status as one of Thailand’s signature beachside music destinations.

The annual festival, which transforms Pattaya’s shoreline into an open-air concert venue, is already generating strong public interest online. Music fans have been sharing their anticipation on social media while awaiting official announcements on artist lineups, performance dates, and stage locations, which will be reported as details become available on the Pattaya Mail website.







Alongside the excitement, many longtime fans are voicing a familiar wish — the return of international artists, recalling the festival’s early years when global acts shared the stage with top Thai performers. Questions such as “Will my favorite band be there?” and “Which weekend should I come?” are already circulating, underscoring the festival’s strong pull among both locals and visitors.

Held during the peak of the dry season, the Pattaya Music Festival has become a major draw for tourism, blending live music, seaside atmosphere, and nightlife into one of the city’s most anticipated annual events. With expectations running high and fans “ready and waiting,” all eyes are now on the official lineup announcement.



































