Pattaya turns up the volume as Music Festival 2026 takes over March

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is gearing up for a full month of sound, sea, and celebration as the highly anticipated Pattaya Music Festival 2026 returns every Friday and Saturday throughout March, transforming beaches, islands, and public spaces into open-air concert arenas.

The festival kicks off in the heart of the city at Pattaya Beach on March 6–7, before moving south to the laid-back shoreline of Jomtien Beach on March 13–14. Music lovers will then hop across the sea for an island-style weekend on Koh Larn on March 20–21, before the festival wraps up with a final burst of energy at Lan Pho Naklua Park on March 27–28.







Known for blending big-name artists, rising stars, and stunning seaside settings, the Pattaya Music Festival has become one of Thailand’s most popular free music events. The 2026 edition promises packed crowds, sunset performances, and nights filled with rock, pop, and indie sounds echoing along the coast.

With multiple stages across four weekends, the festival is expected to draw large numbers of both Thai and international visitors, reinforcing Pattaya’s reputation as a city that knows how to mix tourism with live entertainment.

More details on artist schedules and stage times are expected soon — but one thing is already clear: March in Pattaya will belong to music.



































