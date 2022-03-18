Thailand places over 4,000 community products on ‘Shopee’

Community products are now available on the e-commerce platform Shopee and the Department of Business Development expects sales to exceed 5 million baht.

Thosapone Dansuputra, director-general of the department, said his department in association with Shopee, the e-commerce platform of Taiwan and Southeast Asia, launched the marketing campaign via the Shopee app and www.shopee.co.th/dbdonline where consumers could buy over 4,000 outstanding product items from community-based producers.



The products include food, appliances, home decorations and herbal products. Among them are sweet and dried coconut of Loei province, stir-fried Korat noodles of Nakhon Ratchasima and dried shrimp chili paste of Phuket.

The marketing campaign showed collaboration between the government and the private sector to stimulate grassroot economies, generate income for people and encourage community-based producers to use online marketing channels to promote their products, Mr Thosapone said. (TNA)



















































