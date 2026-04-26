Phuket officials find no 150-baht coconuts at Patong Beach, say most vendors comply with pricing laws

PHUKET, Thailand – Authorities in Patong Beach have found no evidence of coconuts being sold for 150 baht, following a viral social media clip that sparked concerns over overpriced goods affecting Thailand’s tourism image.

The controversy began after a foreign tourist posted a video on TikTok claiming they had purchased a coconut for 150 baht at the popular beach, comparing it to a much lower price of around 25 baht in their home country. The clip quickly drew criticism online, with many questioning whether tourists were being overcharged.







In response, the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office, led by Provincial Commerce Chief Woranit Apiratchirawong, dispatched inspection teams to the area on April 24, working alongside local officials from Patong Municipality.

No 150-baht pricing found

Officials reported that most vendors were clearly displaying prices, with coconuts typically sold at:

100 baht per fruit along the beachfront

50–80 baht at shops slightly further inland

Authorities said these prices reflect actual costs, as vendors purchase coconuts at around 30–40 baht each, depending on transport and seasonal factors.



Additional expenses include:

Ice and cooling systems to keep coconuts fresh

Daily labor costs

Losses from spoilage, as coconuts must be sold within about three days

Tightened controls and zoning system

Officials also noted that beachside vending in Patong is regulated through designated zones managed by community enterprise groups. However, some unauthorized sellers may have previously slipped into the area, potentially leading to inconsistent pricing.

Authorities said inspections will be intensified to prevent unlicensed vendors from operating and to protect the island’s tourism reputation.







New compliance push for vendors

To avoid further issues, the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office is coordinating with Patong Municipality to hold meetings with local vendors between April 27–30. The sessions will reinforce compliance with Thailand’s pricing regulations under the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services.

Vendors are required to clearly display prices, and those found violating the law could face penalties.

Protecting tourism image

Officials stressed that while the viral clip raised concerns, current findings suggest that most businesses are operating within legal and reasonable pricing standards. (TNA)

















































