City mandates September completion of Pattaya 2nd Road construction project

Pattaya, Thailand – On Aug 30, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai provided a comprehensive update on the drainage system project, which has been causing disruptions in traffic along the road connecting Soi Kasemsuwan 15 to Beach Road via Soi Buakhao. The project has encountered several challenges, including the need to temporarily halt work for tourism-promotion activities as directed by Pattaya authorities. Additionally, adjustments to the construction plans were necessary due to the presence of underground public utilities and the installation of electrical and communication lines.







The focus of the remaining work primarily centers on a crucial section of Pattaya Second Road. This particular segment is approaching completion, with the connection to Soi Buakhao has already been resurfaced. A comprehensive assessment of the project’s progress indicates that it is proceeding according to schedule and is on track for its intended completion date. To ensure the project’s timely completion, the contractors have been directed to intensify their efforts, with the target of finishing the project by September 20. It has been emphasized that failure to meet this deadline may lead to contractual actions taken by the authorities.







In addition to the ongoing construction work, there are significant post-project activities that require attention. Specifically, to redefine lane markings and parking zones along Pattaya Second Road. Pattaya authorities, in collaboration with local law enforcement, will be implementing stricter parking regulations with the aim of alleviating traffic congestion on the road. One notable change is the decision to prohibit parking on the left side of the road.













