New safety, health standard launched for tourism operators in Thailand

BANGKOK – After the Covid-19 situation has improved, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and Public Health Ministry creates a new standard for tourism-related operators to regain confidence among travellers in preparation for relaxation of more restrictions, expected in the coming months.







The two ministries launched the Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification for the tourism supply chain.

Operators who pass the health criteria will get the SHA certification which lasts for two years. They will be randomly checked to ensure they adhere to hygiene practices. The certification will be revoked for those who fail to comply with the guideline.







More than 1,400 operators have applied to obtain the SHA certification so far.

Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to further ease restrictions in June, which will allow more travels after the disease control measures and people’s cooperation contribute to reduction of the new infection rate.

Issuing SHA certification is to prepare tourism-related operators for their business resumption. (TNA)











