Pattaya very cloudy with mix of widespread thundershowers and heavy rain

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Very cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 26 – 27 May, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. During 28 May -1 June, scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.











