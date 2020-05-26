Thailand’s National Security Council considers a reduction of curfew

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) convened a meeting on Monday to assess the security situation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as head of the NSC chaired the meeting for the first time in three months.







Top on the agenda was the implementation of state of emergency that has been extended to the end of June. But the NSC reportedly considered a reduction of curfew currently imposed between 11 pm-4 am.



Security agencies and the Defense Ministry discussed the operations to facilitate the government’s disease control measures. The military has been involved in state quarantine service for Thai citizens who are returning from abroad.

The meeting also discussed the proposed 20 percent budget cut for the armed forces and the plan to relocate it for the fight against coronavirus. (TNA)











