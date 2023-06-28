New parliamentary session to commence with royal opening

His Majesty the King is set to preside over the official opening of the new parliamentary session at the esteemed parliament building on July 3. The announcement was made by Royal Decree, which was counter-signed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, signifying the commencement of the first parliamentary session since the general election held on May 14.







The upcoming opening ceremony will be attended by the premier along with his cabinet ministers. Also in attendance will be the president of the Supreme Court, presidents of independent organizations, senators, members of parliament (MPs), and distinguished members of the diplomatic corps.

Following the auspicious ceremony, the House of Representatives will convene for the first time at 9:30 AM on the following day (4 July) to elect the house speaker and two deputy speakers. Pol Lt-Gen Viroj Pao-in, the most senior party-list MP from the Pheu Thai Party, will chair the meeting.







In view of the logistical challenges faced by several MPs who reside in distant provinces, an official from the secretariat of the House of Representatives revealed that the majority of MPs have expressed a preference for the House to meet on July 4. This arrangement would allow them to avoid unnecessary back-and-forth travel between their constituencies and the capital city. (NNT)

















