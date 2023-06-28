Defense Ministry Prepares to Celebrate His Majesty’s 71st Birthday Anniversary

The Ministry of Defense and its direct subordinate agencies are making preparations to hold events in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday anniversary on July 28th, as well as Mother’s Day on August 12th.

Deputy Defense Spokesperson Col Jittanat Punnothok revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has assigned the ministry’s agencies and the Royal Thai Volunteers headquarters to hold activities commemorating His Majesty the King’s 71st birthday anniversary.







In his capacity as Minister of Defense, Gen Prayut also assigned agencies to hold events in commemoration of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary on August 12th, which is also celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand.







The events will include the delivery of royally bestowed item pouches to disadvantaged persons and people with disabilities. Other activities involve assisting the public and publicizing the royal duties of His Majesty and the Queen Mother from over the years. These activities will also promote awareness among military personnel and the general public of the two royals’ past work, while reflecting the loyalty and gratitude of the organizing agencies.

Military personnel and members of their families are also invited to sign online well-wishing books for His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother for the upcoming occasions. (NNT)

















