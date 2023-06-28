Bangkok Governor suspends fire drills pending inspections after tragic incident

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered the immediate suspension of all fire drills at schools, as well as private and government offices, until thorough safety checks can be conducted on equipment and demonstration fire extinguishers.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident at Rachawinit School, where a student lost his life and several others were injured during a fire drill.







Governor Chadchart emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of fire drill protocols to enhance safety measures. As part of the revamp, it has been mandated that only empty fire extinguishers will be used during demonstrations, while the use of CO2 has been prohibited.

Additionally, in the case of school compounds, students will be instructed to watch the drills from the safety of school buildings on the second or third floors. A video presentation will be made available to students and the general public to ensure they receive the necessary guidance on fire safety procedures.



In his announcement on June 24, Chadchart disclosed that all fire stations in Bangkok, district offices, and community leaders have been directed to inspect chemical fire extinguishers for expiry dates and determine if replacements are needed. The governor has also prohibited the use of demonstration fire extinguishers from other stations or external sources, as each station possesses its own equipment.







Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej meanwhile revealed that a fact-finding investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the tragic incident. She added that the suspension of fire drills will continue until all necessary safety checks have been completed, ensuring the prevention of any further hazards and allowing for the development of more effective fire safety protocols. (NNT)

















