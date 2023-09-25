Thailand sets up hotline and website to report call center scams

At the 16th Conference of the Ministers Responsible for Information in Danang, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia had a special bilateral meeting, focusing on coordinated initiatives to combat the escalating problem of international phone fraud. Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, represented Thailand, while Net Phetra, Cambodia’s Minister of Communication, represented Cambodia.

Minister Puangpet stressed the serious effects on Thai people of these phone frauds, which are frequently located in Cambodia. The Thai minister expressed her appreciation for Cambodia’s proactive cooperation in helping Thai citizens who had been drawn into these illegal activities.







The meeting gave Thai and Cambodian media outlets an important platform to work together to educate the public about these scams. The Cambodian media are strongly asked for assistance in spreading this vital information.

In Thailand, organizations such as the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Police Cyber Taskforce are working to stop and eradicate these problems. Citizens may report incidents via a hotline or online reporting tools. Hotline 1441 and www.thaipoliceonline.com both accept complaints from the public. (PRD)













