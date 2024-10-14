New guidelines introduced for safer school trips

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of the Private Education Commission (OPEC) has introduced six critical guidelines for private schools across Thailand regarding student safety during off-campus trips. The new measures come after a tragic bus fire on October 1, 2024, during a school field trip, which resulted in multiple fatalities. The guidelines align with the Ministry of Education’s policies to improve safety for students and teachers.

The guidelines include requirements for vehicle inspections, the presence of parents for younger students, limiting travel to nearby locations, providing travel insurance, conducting emergency drills, and securing official permission at least three days before a trip. Provincial private education offices have also been instructed to review trips and cancel any deemed unsafe.







The Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) has also outlined 16 additional guidelines for public schools, which include ensuring vehicle safety, conducting emergency response drills, and using licensed transport providers with appropriate insurance coverage. These measures are expected to enhance overall safety for students during school trips.

The Ministry of Education has formed a working group to develop further safety measures following the bus fire incident. The group is focused on creating comprehensive safety protocols for school activities and trips, drawing from international best practices to protect students and those accompanying them on each field trip. (NNT)





































