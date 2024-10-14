Heavy rain sparks landslide warnings in Southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center has issued warnings to residents in nine southern provinces as heavy rains move southward, increasing the risk of landslides. Jirayu Huangsap, the spokesperson for the center, reported that provinces at risk are Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala. Authorities are urging residents in all these areas to stay vigilant and follow updates from government agencies. Efforts to assist flood-affected communities, particularly in Betong and Than To districts in Yala, are already underway. Local officials are providing financial assistance to families of the deceased and distributing relief supplies while road repair and power restoration are ongoing.



In central Thailand, water levels in the Chao Phraya River have begun to decrease, leading to a gradual reduction in the water discharge from Chao Phraya Dam. The discharge has been reduced to 1,751 cubic meters per second, with further reductions planned to reach 1,650 cubic meters per second by the evening. The center is closely monitoring water levels and forecasts of rising tides expected between October 13 and 24. If conditions continue to improve upstream, the water discharge may be lowered to 1,500 cubic meters per second in the coming days, easing the situation for downstream areas.

Compensation and recovery efforts are ongoing across the country. As of October 12, 56 provinces and 195,851 households have submitted claims for financial assistance. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has forwarded verified information in seven batches to the Government Savings Bank, with payments totaling 86.8 million baht already disbursed to 17,352 households. In Chiang Rai, nearly 97% of affected homes in the capital district have been restored, with cleanup efforts continuing in Mae Sai. In Chiang Mai, water levels in the Ping River have dropped, and most temporary shelters have closed, leaving only a few residents awaiting home repairs. Lamphun province has also seen improvements, with 81 water pumps installed across seven subdistricts, helping to lower water levels.







The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center has also warned that 21 provinces in central, eastern, western, and southern Thailand remain at risk of heavy rain and potential flooding during the next two days. High-risk areas include districts in Yala, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Trang, Surat Thani, and Chumphon, where heavy rains have been recorded. Residents in these locations are urged to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuations. Residents needing assistance are advised to contact the center’s 24-hour hotline at 1567. (NNT)





































