Yala boosts aid for flood, landslide victims

YALA, Thailand – Authorities in Yala province are ramping up efforts to aid areas affected by flash floods and landslides. A landslide near Ban Wang Mai has blocked a key road to the Aiyerweng Skywalk, leading to warnings for travelers to avoid the route. Yala Governor Ampol Phongsuwan and officials recently visited Betong district to provide financial assistance to flood victims’ families and distribute relief packages to affected households.

The team assessed flood and landslide damage in affected areas, including major damage along Highway 410 near Aiyerweng. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear blocked roads, and crews are working to restore electricity. Over the past three days, Betong and Than To districts have experienced over 300 mm of rain, triggering widespread flooding and landslides.







In Surat Thani’s Phra Saeng district, flash floods trapped a group of monks inside Tham Nam Rop Monastery. Rescuers evacuated two monks and several local families using flat-bottomed boats as water levels surged. The province remains on alert, with further rains expected in the coming days.

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of continued rainfall across southern Thailand, especially along the Gulf of Thailand. The risk of flash floods, forest runoff, and strong waves remains high in areas hit by thunderstorms, and residents in vulnerable communities are urged to stay alert and prepare for possible evacuations. (NNT)





































