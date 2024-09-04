New cabinet to be sworn in on Sep 6; Pheu Thai Party secures 16 ministers with 7 newcomers

BANGKOK, Thailand – The new cabinet is set to be sworn in on September 6 at 5 p.m. local time at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall after His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday endorsed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s new cabinet, as published in the Royal Gazette.

The 35-member cabinet, excluding the prime minister, represents six coalition parties and one political group. The Pheu Thai party, led by Paetongtarn, secured 16 ministers across 20 positions. Seven newcomers join the cabinet, while 23 ministers from the previous government.



Ministers from the previous administration of Srettha Thavisin retained their positions, including Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Phumtham Wechayachai has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and concurrently serves as Minister of Defense. He is the second civilian, not a Prime Minister, to hold this position.

The cabinet formation faced last-minute adjustments due to ethical concerns following a Constitutional Court ruling that led to former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s disqualification. In an unprecedented move, the Office of the Council of State was involved in vetting ministerial candidates before the official nomination to the King.







Due to strict qualifications and ethical concerns, some ministers have been replaced by their relatives. The first case involves Chada Thaiseth, Deputy Minister of Interior from the Bhumjaithai Party, who withdrew his own name and instead proposed his daughter, Ms. Sabeeda Thaiseth, to take the position. Although Chada was never convicted of any crime. However, he admitted to once being an “influential person” and was listed by authorities.

The second case concerns Capt.Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture from the Palang Pracharath Party, who decided to send his brother, Akara Prompao, to take the position of Deputy Minister of Agriculture in his place. This comes after Thammanat was sentenced to prison for drug-related charges in Australia in 1994.

Although the Constitutional Court ruled in 2021 that he was still qualified to serve as a minister and MP because the conviction was by a foreign court and not a Thai court, the court did not rule on the issue of ethical standards. (TNA)





































