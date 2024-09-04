Russian tourist found dead in mysterious circumstances at Phuket’s Karon Beach

PHUKET, Thailand – The body of a 27-year-old Russian man was discovered in a water-filled ditch near Karon Beach, Phuket, sparking suspicions of murder. The victim, identified as Mr. Ilia Orlov, was found with multiple injuries, leading authorities to suspect foul play.

At approximately 1:00 PM on September 3, Pol. Capt. Pirawat Yodtor, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Karon Police Station, received a report from a concerned citizen about the body of a foreign male tourist lying in a ditch near a Naga statue at Karon Beach. Pol. Capt. Pirawat, accompanied by police officers and rescue teams, rushed to the scene, where they found a crowd of locals and tourists gathered around the area.



The scene was secured, and forensic and medical examiners were called in to investigate. The body was found shirtless, wearing blue shorts, with significant injuries to the arms and legs. A black briefcase was found nearby, containing the victim’s passport and other documents, including the passport of a female Russian national.

Initial forensic examination revealed severe cuts on both arms, bruising around the left temple, and other injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. The victim is believed to have died approximately eight hours before the discovery. Medical experts have ruled out suicide, noting the improbability of self-inflicting such extensive injuries on both arms.







Mr. Orlov had arrived in Phuket on April 24, 2024, under a special visa exemption (90 days), which expired on July 22, 2024. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage from the area and coordinating with local police stations to determine if any missing person’s reports match the victim. The Russian consulate has been informed, and the body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Police are continuing their investigation, focusing on all possible leads. Early inquiries suggest that the victim had exhibited unusual behavior in the days leading up to his death. Authorities are also examining digital evidence, including the victim’s MacBook, to gather more information.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum, visited the site later in the day, reaffirming the commitment of the investigation team to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.























































