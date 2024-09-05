Vietnamese nationals arrested for exploiting children on Pattaya’s Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City formally requested assistance from the Chonburi Immigration Chief to address the issue of foreign nationals using children to sell flowers and disturb tourists along the bustling Walking Street. This follows a wave of complaints from both tourists and locals about the nighttime practice, which has negatively impacted the city’s tourism image.







In response, Chonburi Immigration, led by Pol. Lt. Pramot Fuengfung, launched a clean-up operation on September 4. “We acted swiftly on the city’s request to tackle this issue and restore order,” said Pol. Lt. Pramot. The operation resulted in the arrest of four Vietnamese nationals. Two of the individuals were charged with illegal entry and working without proper permits, while the other two now face legal measures that will lead to the revocation of their residency rights in Thailand.

“This type of behavior, particularly involving children, is unacceptable and damages the reputation of our city,” Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stated. He further assured, “We are committed to working closely with immigration authorities to prevent these incidents from recurring and to ensure Pattaya remains a safe and enjoyable destination for all.” The authorities emphasized that the crackdown is part of broader efforts to protect children from exploitation while preserving the city’s tourism appeal.





































