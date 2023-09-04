New cabinet receives royal endorsement

His Majesty the King has formally endorsed members of the new cabinet, as nominated by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The new cabinet list, which was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday (2 Sep), included 34 members. Prime Minister Srettha will also serve as finance minister in this cabinet lineup.







The cabinet is scheduled to be granted an audience with His Majesty to be sworn in on Tuesday (5 Sep) and is expected to announce its policy statement in Parliament within this week. The first official cabinet meeting is expected to convene on September 11.







Srettha is meanwhile scheduled to leave the country on September 19 to attend the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

The Prime Minister confirmed that he and other cabinet members will attend high level meetings of the 78th Session, which take place from September 18-26. (NNT)













