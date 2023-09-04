Goods pricing stable during ‘Ghost Festival’ observed by local Chinese communities

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has indicated that pricing for goods remained stable during the Ghost Festival celebration observed by local Chinese communities.

The DIT, led by Deputy Director-General Koranit Nonjui, had been actively monitoring the prices of items related to the festival. A recent inspection at Ying Charoen Market in northern Bangkok revealed that prices for many items, such as boiled whole chicken and pot-stewed duck, stayed consistent or were lower compared to last year.







Prices for Chinese confectioneries were also reported to be stable, although there had been a slight increase in the cost of some fruits such as tangerines and bananas.

In collaboration with the Thai Fresh Market Association and Ying Charoen Market, the DIT is ensuring the accuracy of weighing devices and the clear displaying of pricing tags. Vendors are meanwhile regularly inspected for compliance and are advised to maintain transparent pricing for their goods.







Violations such as failure to display appropriate pricing are subject to fines of up to 10,000 baht. More severe penalties, including up to seven years of imprisonment and fines up to 140,000 baht, are in place for vendors found guilty of price gouging. (NNT)













