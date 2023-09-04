Rayong EC issues clarification concerning candidate eligibility

Questions have emerged regarding the eligibility of Phongsathon Sonphetnarin, the Move Forward Party’s candidate for Constituency 3 in Rayong, to participate in the September 10 by-election.

Observers raised concerns over Phongsathon’s lack of personal income tax payments, questioning whether he meets the criteria to run for office.







The Rayong chapter of the Election Commission (EC) clarified that not paying income tax is not a disqualifying factor, as corroborated by Jaiphet Sakhonphanit, the director of election affairs in Rayong. Candidates are required to submit income tax evidence for the past three years.

If no tax was paid, candidates must provide documents stating the reason, typically using the EC’s “So So 4/7” form. Submitting such documents would effectively confirm an income of less than 200,000 baht per year. Jaiphet pointed out that the Revenue Department is responsible for verifying the accuracy of these submissions.







Phongsathon submitted additional documents to the EC to counter objections related to his candidacy, particularly those stating that he should be ineligible due to his former position on the Move Forward Party’s list of potential party-list MPs.

He clarified that he has since been removed from the party list, alleviating concerns related to his eligibility. He added that his monthly income of 15,000 baht is below the tax threshold, confirming his non-taxable status. (NNT)













