New cabinet line-up expected by week’s end

BANGKOK, Thailand – Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has indicated that the line-up for the new cabinet is expected to be finalized by the end of the week. The government will begin work immediately after delivering its policy statement to parliament next month. Phumtham, who assumed the role of acting prime minister following Srettha Thavisin’s dismissal by the Constitutional Court, stated that the Pheu Thai Party is working to have the cabinet ready, allowing the government to address the country’s pressing issues.

Once the cabinet line-up is completed, it will be submitted to His Majesty the King for royal endorsement. Following approval, the new ministers will take an oath of office before His Majesty the King and then proceed to discuss and announce the government’s policy statement, anticipated for the second week of September.







Phumtham acknowledged that the number of candidates submitted by the coalition’s allies exceeds the 35 cabinet positions allowed by the constitution. This is due to parties preparing for the possibility of candidates being deemed ineligible for cabinet posts, following the Constitutional Court’s stringent ethical standards.

Speculation surrounds the Democrat Party’s potential involvement in the new Pheu Thai-led government. While Phumtham did not comment on the matter, reports suggest that the Democrat Party may receive two ministerial positions if it joins the coalition. (NNT)





































