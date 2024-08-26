Approaching ‘Typhoon Shanshan’ causes major travel disruptions in Japan

BANGKOK, Thailand – A strong typhoon is expected to approach western and eastern Japan on Wednesday (Aug 28) or later, potentially disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Shanshan, the season’s 10th typhoon, has been detected moving toward the country’s northwest region at 30 kilometers per hour.

As Shanshan approaches, the agency has issued warnings for lightning, tornadoes, strong gusts, and hail across western and eastern Japan and the southwestern Nansei island chain. The approaching storm could lead to major travel disruptions, particularly on the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which runs between Tokyo and Osaka. Depending on the typhoon’s course and strength, officials said services on this line might be suspended for two days from Wednesday, either along the entire route or in specific sections.







Other Shinkansen lines, including the Joetsu, Hokuriku, Tohoku, Yamagata, and Akita lines, could experience partial or full cancellations around Wednesday and Thursday. The Sanyo Shinkansen line could also face disruptions for three days starting Tuesday.

The potential impact of Typhoon Shanshan follows the disruption caused by Typhoon Ampil earlier in August, when services on the Tokaido Shinkansen line between Tokyo and Nagoya were suspended for an entire day, and around 650 flights to and from Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports were canceled. (NNT)

































