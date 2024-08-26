Deputy PM inspects flood situations in Nan and Chiang Rai provinces

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting on behalf of the prime minister, is visiting the northern provinces of Nan and Chiang Rai on Aug 25 to inspect and monitor flood situations. His visit began with a departure from Military Airport 2, Wing 6, in Bangkok, to Nan Nakhon Airport in Nan province.

Upon arrival in Nan, Phumtham received a briefing on the flood situation and relief efforts at the airport. He then visited Ampawan Temple in Tha Wang Pha district, where he inspected the water situation using a Mobile War Room vehicle. During his visit, he met with affected citizens and distributed survival kits to those impacted by the floods.







Following his activities in Nan, the deputy premier and his delegation are scheduled to travel to Chiang Rai Province, landing at Mae Fah Luang Airport. There, he is set to receive another briefing on the ongoing flood situation and the efforts being made to assist those affected. He would then proceed to Nong Bua Village in Thoeng district and Wiang Kaen Phitthayakhom School in Wiang Kaen district, where he would continue to monitor the flood situation and distribute survival kits to impacted residents.

Phumtham’s visit concludes in the evening, with his return to Bangkok at approximately 8:15 p.m.













































