New Bangkok governor vows to work for all

Bangkok’s 17th governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, has declared himself “governor for all.”

After learning of the unofficial election results on Sunday (22 May), Chadchart told the media that he considers his victory a mandate from the public for him and his team to steer Thailand’s capital in the right direction.



The new Bangkok governor thanked his supporters for their votes and pledged to implement suggestions from fellow candidates, in particular a governor election platform suggested by Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

Chadchart, in a message of unity, insisted that the poll should not divide people, who he said had the right to hold diverse opinions but should not descend into hatred and contempt. He also expressed his determination to “serve everyone and have a future in which we can coexist.”







In addition, the former transport minister said he believed he could be an effective governor without the backing of a political party. He also vowed to remain neutral and supportive of campaigns and programs intended to improve the lives of all Bangkok residents. (NNT)



















































