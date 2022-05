A foreign man was injured when his motorbike hit a dog in Pattaya.

Griffin Nazir, 52, suffered a head wound that knocked him unconscious, as well a broken leg, in the May 22 accident outside the Singha D’Luck Cinematic Theatre on Thepprasit Road.



Witnesses said Nazir’s Honda Wave tried to swerve to avoid hitting a dog in the road, but still struck the animal. Nazir crashed and there was no word on the fate of the canine.