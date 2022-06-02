New Bangkok governor not worried about 100 million baht budget left

Newly elected Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he was not worried about less than 100 million baht left in the 2022 budget of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration compared with its original amount of nearly 80 billion baht.

The 17th Bangkok governor said that he would look into the details of the remaining budget and that the implementation of his 214 policies would not be costly. The policies that did not require high spending could be implemented first and they included an app to receive complaints from people, he said.







Mr Chadchart took office yesterday (June 1) and introduced all members of its administrative team. One of them is deputy governor Sanon Wangsangboon, 33, who represents the new generation and will focus on social development.



The new governor said he would immediately work on flood drainage preparation in 49 areas because it was the rainy season. It would cover the maintenance of water retention areas, proactive water drainage from waterways and the inspection of flood drainage tunnels.

Within a month, he said he would complete the goals and key performance indicators of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. (TNA)

































