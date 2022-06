The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2022, the country’s largest travel trade event, will be held this year during 8-10 June, 2022 at Angsana Laguna Phuket.

We are so delighted to welcome back the attendants overseas including buyers and media again after the two-year pandemic. See you soon in Phuket!

#TTM2022 #AmazingThailand #Phuket (TAT)