500,000 lottery tickets sold in first five hours of online launch by Thailand’s GLO

People bought about 500,000 lottery tickets in the first five hours after the Government Lottery Office (GLO) started to make its lottery tickets available via the Paotang app on June 2.

GLO director Lt Col Noon Sansanakom said that as of 11am more than 110,000 people were buyers and about 500,000 lottery tickets were sold. They would be available daily from 6am to 11pm except on lottery draw dates when tickets would be available until 2pm, he said.







The Paotang app will alert prize winners who can then claim prizes via the app of Krungthai Bank or at the GLO.

Lt Col Noon also said people who did not want to buy lottery tickets via the app could buy them at their 80-baht official price at the GLO’s nationwide outlets. There have been 362 such outlets in Bangkok and other provinces in the Central Plains, the East and the Northeast. The GLO would open its outlets in every province for the July 1 draw, he said.





If demand grows, the amount of tickets available through the app may increase on the condition that conventional vendors can survive, Lt Col Noon said. (TNA)

































