New airport in Phang Nga to promote tourism along Andaman coast

As part of the government’s urgent policy to promote tourism along the Andaman coast and to increase revenue from tourism activities, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his entourage traveled to Phuket and Phang Nga to follow up on transportation infrastructure development projects. The Andaman coast is comprised of the provinces of Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Ranong.







Along the Andaman coast, three airport development and construction projects are underway: the second phase of the Phuket International Airport Development Project, the development of the Krabi International Airport, and the construction of the Phang Nga Airport (also known as the Andaman International Airport) in the Khok Kloi Subdistrict of Takua Thung District, Phang Nga Province.

According to Airports of Thailand PLC (AOT), the goal of building Phang Nga province’s Andaman International Airport was to boost tourism and turn the provinces along the Andaman coast into air transportation hubs. It is predicted that the construction process will last seven years, with three years devoted to research and development and four years to construction. By the time the airport opens in 2031, there should be a minimum of 15 million more tourists visiting the Andaman region annually.







The Prime Minister stressed the necessity for ongoing development in Phuket as one of the world’s top tourism destinations. He urged the responsible organizations to look out for and guarantee the safety of both locals and visitors. (NNT)



















