Thailand launches first soft power strategy meeting to boost economy

Thailand has taken a significant step towards enhancing its global competitiveness with the launch of the National Soft Power Strategy Committee by the government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, this initiative is aimed at bolstering the value of Thailand’s goods and services, in turn boosting its overall economic growth.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized the government’s commitment to elevating Thailand’s soft power, thereby improving the country’s global standing and competitiveness. To integrate the works of various agencies involved, the National Soft Power Strategy Committee has been established. This committee’s primary mission is to expedite projects, plans, and standards that have a substantial impact on 11 key soft power industries.







Deputy Chair of the Committee, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, outlined a comprehensive national strategy called “One Family, One Soft Power”. This policy aims to create an enabling environment for Thailand’s soft power industries. If successful, it is projected to contribute 4 trillion Baht annually to the country’s economy and create 20 million new job opportunities. The plan is structured around three main pillars: human development, the growth and advancement of various soft power industries within Thailand across 11 sectors, and expansion into global markets.







Short-term goals include ensuring that community and village funds are prepared to attract public interest by January 11th, 2024. In the subsequent six months, or by April 3rd, 2024, the policy aims to nurture creativity and skills, introduce legislation for the Thailand Creative Content Agency to the House of Representatives, and organize a World Water Festival. Within a year, or by October 3rd, 2024, the initiative expects to produce at least 1 million highly skilled and creative workers.

The success of this initiative is anticipated not only to enhance Thailand’s global reputation but also to stimulate the nation’s economy, ultimately improving the livelihoods of 20 million families and positioning Thailand as a high-income country. (NNT)





















