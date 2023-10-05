2 injured after pickup truck crashes into utility pole

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early morning hours of October 3, a white Toyota Revo pickup truck crashed into a high-voltage utility pole on Thepprasit Road, causing destruction and injuries. The impact was so strong that power lines were dragged over 200 meters from the impact point, creating chaos on the road.







The driver of the truck, Songyot Haopan, bore the brunt of the crash and suffered injuries that required immediate medical attention. Osa Husen, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen riding his motorcycle on the road, found himself in the aftermath. He ran into the power lines causing him to crash. He was slightly injured.







Eyewitnesses recounted the incident, noting that the pickup truck appeared to be speeding, lost control, and collided with the utility pole. The force of the impact dislodged the pole, causing power lines to sprawl across the road.













