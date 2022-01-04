Negligence at nightspots blamed for new wave of COVID-19 in Thailand

The Public Health Ministry considers postponing the reopening of entertainment venues as COVID-19 outbreaks continue.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 was spreading at modified entertainment places because operators failed to follow COVID Free Setting measures and proved to lack social responsibility.







The government allows entertainment places to operate as eateries to help their business while their full entertainment services remain suspended to control COVID-19.

Mr Anutin said that the Department of Disease Control had planned to allow the full-scale reopening of entertainment places on Jan 16 but due to the present situation of COVID-19 outbreaks it would propose to delay the reopening. Mr Anutin said he agreed with the stance.



Asked to comment on the speculation that without public cooperation with disease controls, new COVID-19 cases could reach 30,000 a day, Mr Anutin said that only a group of people did not cooperate with disease control measures while some people were staying home. (TNA)



























