144 Omicron cases confirmed among locals and foreigners in Phuket

Phuket has so far confirmed 144 Omicron COVID-19 cases, including locals and foreign nationals. This has prompted authorities on the island to recommend that tourism businesses step up compliance with disease control measures.







They especially stressed the need for regular testing using antigen test kits (ATKs), with provincial public health chief Dr Koosak Kookiatkul advising business operators to maintain vigilance and strict health safety protocols.



He also said employees should be fully vaccinated and everyone should practice social distancing, wear face masks, regularly wash their hands, get their temperatures taken, get tested for COVID-19 and use mobile tracing apps.







Dr Koosak added that businesses on Soi Bangla have reserved a weekly supply of 300 ATKs for tourists. The comment comes after an active case finding operation near Patong beach confirmed 11 Omicron cases around Soi Bangla Walking Street on December 28. (NNT)



























