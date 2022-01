A French teenager and her Thai instructor were injured when their paramotor copter hit a power pole, electrocuting them.

Bostan Danish, 17, and instructor Toy Kroksatan, 56, were found stuck to a high-voltage pole on Koh Larn Jan. 3. The Provincial Electricity Authority cut power and the two were transported to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Witnesses reported strong, gusty winds leaving Toy unable to steer the flying contraption away from danger.