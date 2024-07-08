NBT to mark 36th year with visionary event

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai has announced the upcoming 36th-anniversary celebration of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), scheduled for July 11. The event, titled “Stepping into the 36th Year of NBT NEW ERA,” will take place at NBT’s Broadcasting Operations Center on Vibhavadi Rangsit road in Bangkok.







The celebration will feature key figures, including Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who will deliver a lecture on “Connecting Government Communication from Thailand to the Global Stage.” Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the National Soft Power Development Committee Chairperson, will address “Media and Soft Power Development.” Jiraporn herself will outline the future direction of NBT in her vision statement, “Integrating Television and New Media for the Digital Society Era.”









Minister Jiraporn has invited the public to virtually join the celebration, which features a comprehensive panel discussion exploring the future of media, focusing on global trends, industry challenges, and new innovations. The entire program will be available for live viewing on the NBT2HD channel and via Facebook Live on the NBT2HD page, starting at 10 a.m. on the event day. (NNT)





































