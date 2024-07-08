Senate duties continue amid transition

Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai has confirmed that the current Senate will continue to perform its duties until the Election Commission (EC) officially acknowledges the newly elected senators. The clarification comes in response to inquiries from political commentators and incoming senators regarding the fiscal year’s budget review by outgoing senators, whose terms concluded on May 10.

Pornpetch reiterated that constitutional mandates require the outgoing senators to fulfill their obligations to maintain parliamentary continuity. This includes urgent deliberations on the amendments to the Administration’s Measures for Prevention and Suppression of Corruption Act, revisited by the House of Representatives.







The EC is set to declare the Senate election results this week, initiating the official induction of the new senators at a ceremony in the parliamentary complex in Dusit district. Following their official listing in the Royal Gazette, the new senators will be sworn in at the inaugural Senate session, where the election of the Senate speaker and deputy will also take place.

The new senators will serve a five-year term, focusing on legislative duties, approving legal amendments, and endorsing appointments for critical positions. Unlike their predecessors, they will not participate in selecting the next prime minister, a major change in their responsibilities. (NNT)





































