Bangkok’s China Town fire displaces hundreds, cause under investigation

After the fire in the Trok Pho community in Bangkok’s China Town or Yaowarat, many affected residents have had to stay in temporary shelters. Meanwhile, forensic officers are awaiting coordination to collect evidence in the area, as they need to wait for a safety assessment before entering.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire, focusing on potential origins in specific houses. which is expected to be known in one week.







The fire, which started on Saturday night, took over three hours to control due to the densely packed wooden houses. The incident affected 128 households, totaling 224 people, including Thai, Lao, and Myanmar nationals. It completely destroyed the homes of 97 families and spread to the New Empire Hotel and restaurants.

The nearby Thian Fah Foundation Hospital was filled with smoke, necessitating the evacuation of 26 elderly patients to the shelter at the Wat Traimit Withayaram. All patients have since returned to the hospital, and officials confirmed that no one is missing or trapped.







Five individuals were injured, with one male suffering from electric shock and four others from smoke inhalation. All are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site three times, disclosing that the affected parties include local residents, commercial buildings, and the hospital.

Major relief centers have been set up at three temples -Wat Samphanthawong Saram, Wat Traimit, Wat Chai Chanasongkram, and the Samphanthawong District Office. Assistance efforts include health check-ups, medical supplies from Klang Hospital.

Two main conditions for compensation are outlined: complete house destruction requiring formal registration for relief funds and relocation assistance coordinated with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Access to the site for personal belongings is restricted until officials deem it safe.









Concerns were raised about the fire hydrant location and distribution, with Deputy Head of the Democrat Party, Suchatvee Suwansawat, highlighting a discrepancy from international standards. In densely populated communities, fire hydrants should be installed at a distance of approximately 100 meters apart. This means that in the area where the fire occurred, there should have been at least 5 fire hydrants.

The Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej clarified that there are actually three fire hydrants in each section of Trok Pho but the problem is that they are difficult to access due to the narrow alley.









Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sermsak Pongpanich who inspected the site said the Prime Minister has instructed swift recovery efforts due to Yaowarat’s significance as a tourist hub.

Yaowarat is one of the oldest and most vibrant neighborhoods in Bangkok, offering a rich cultural experience. It showcases traditional Chinese architecture, temples, and festivals, reflecting the heritage of the Chinese-Thai community.







It is a culinary destination, renowned for its street food and restaurants. Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of authentic Chinese and Thai dishes, from dim sum and noodles to exotic seafood and desserts. The area is especially famous for its night-time food markets. (TNA)



































