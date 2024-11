National Parks to visit during cold season in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – This year, Thailand’s cold season officially started on 3 November and will conclude in late February 2025. This is the perfect time for trekking, exploring scenes of natural beauty along the trails, and experiencing misty and picturesque panoramic views.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) selected some of the best national parks to visit during the cold season, classified by activities, and came up with the list below:

Trekking

– Khao Mo Ko Chu summit, at Mae Wong National Park, in Kamphaeng Phet Province;

– Khao Chang Phueak summit at Thongphaphum National Park in Kanchanaburi;

– Doi Lanka Luang at Khun Jae National Park in Chiang Rai.







Having a hot spring bath

– Chae Son hot spring at Chae Son National Park in Lampang;

– Pong Dueat hot spring at Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai;

– Fang hot spring at Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in Chiang Rai.

Admiring colorful blooming flowers

– Lan Mutchalin plateau at Phu Pha Toep National Park in Mukdahan;

– Soi Suwan waterfall at Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani;

– Pha Luang Waterfall and Forest Park in Ubon Ratchathani.



Enjoying beach activities

– Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi;

– Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi;

– Mu Ko Surin National Park in Phang Nga;

– Mu Ko Similan National Park in Phang Nga;

– Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Phang Nga;

– Mu Ko Lanta National Park in Krabi;

– Mu Ko Phetra National Park in Satun;

– Tarutao National Park in Satun;

– Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang;

– Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park in Rayong.

More national parks and booking for accommodations can be found on the DNP website: https://nps.dnp.go.th/.