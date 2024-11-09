Minor quakes reported in Chiang Mai and off Sumatra, 633 kilometers from Phuket province

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The Earthquake Observation Division reported two seismic events today (Nov 9). The first tremor, with a magnitude of 1.4, struck at 1:02 a.m. in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province, at a shallow depth of one kilometer. No immediate reports of damage or injuries were received from the area.

Earlier, at 12:03 a.m., a stronger earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 was recorded off the northern coast of Sumatra, Indonesia. This quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and was centered approximately 633 kilometers from Phuket province. While the tremor was felt in nearby regions, no impacts on Thailand’s coastal areas have been reported.







Thailand’s seismic monitoring system continues to keep watch on the region, as minor quakes are common in parts of Southeast Asia. Both Chiang Mai and the Sumatra region lie near active tectonic plates, making them susceptible to low to moderate seismic activity.

The Earthquake Observation Division assured the public that it is closely monitoring these events and will provide updates on any further seismic activity that could affect Thailand. (NNT)

































