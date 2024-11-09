Phuket Airport welcomes over 30,000 passengers daily with over 300 flights; expanding facilities to support 18 million annually

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket International Airport is bustling with activity this high season, as passenger traffic surpasses 30,000 per day and daily flights exceed 300, comparable to pre-COVID levels. The airport is now preparing for further growth, with the recent approval of a 6-billion-baht budget to expand the international terminal, set to increase capacity to 18 million passengers per year by 2029.



Montchai Tanode, Director of Phuket International Airport, reported a steady increase in international tourists arriving in Phuket since the start of November. Currently, the airport serves approximately 30,000 international passengers and 17,000-19,000 domestic passengers daily. Though domestic numbers remain slightly below pre-pandemic figures, overall passenger levels have nearly returned to normal.

Phuket’s high season is also attracting new international airlines. This December, Saudi Arabian Airlines will begin direct flights from Riyadh, marking its first entry into Phuket’s market. Thai AirAsia X has also expanded to operate international routes from Phuket, including a new Phuket-Kazakhstan route.







Passenger numbers are projected to reach at least 16 million by the end of this year and are expected to exceed 18 million by 2025. To accommodate future demand, a newly allocated budget of over 6 billion baht will fund the next phase of expansion. This project, involving a detailed design phase of approximately one year, is scheduled to begin construction after 2026 and is expected to be completed by 2029. The expanded terminal will help alleviate congestion and improve passenger convenience.









Additionally, feasibility studies are underway for the Andaman Airport project, Phuket’s proposed second airport, on a 7,500-rai plot with an estimated investment of 80 billion baht. With dual runways planned, this facility aims to support growing demand and strengthen Phuket’s infrastructure, tourism capacity, and accommodation availability in the region. The study, conducted by Chiang Mai University, will assess economic and social impacts and is expected to conclude within six months. Following the study, the project’s recommendations will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport for policy decisions.

































