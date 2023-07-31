National Parks offer free admission until Aug 2

In an effort to promote domestic tourism, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation announced on its Facebook page that national parks nationwide will offer free admission to visitors during the six-day holiday. The long break commenced on July 28 on the occasion of His Majesty the King’s birthday anniversary and will continue until August 2, coinciding with the start of Buddhist Lent.







The initiative aims to encourage Thai citizens to explore the natural beauty of their country and support local tourism. To assist travelers in choosing their destination, the department released a list of the ten most popular national parks during the same period last year.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said the six-day holiday is expected to stimulate the domestic travel industry, generating an estimated 1.66 billion baht in revenue from nearly 5 million trips made by Thai citizens. Hotels across the country anticipate an average occupancy rate of 63% during this period.







The eastern region’s hotels are projected to experience a higher occupancy rate of 68%, while provinces in the central and northeastern regions are expected to witness the highest number of visitors, as per the TAT’s estimates.

Officials said several national and forest parks are, however, closed throughout the six-day period in order for wildlife to recover. Visitors can check the department’s official website at https://shorturl.at/RUYZ7 for a comprehensive list of parks that are closed and those that are open to the public during this period. (NNT)

















