Pattaya and Koh Larn brace for rainstorms and high waves until Thursday

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and downpours across the country until August 3, attributing these weather conditions to a moderate monsoon trough situated over the upper North and Laos, along with a low-pressure area near the coast of upper Vietnam.

According to the (TMD), the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to intensify from July 29 to August 3, leading to increased rainfall in most parts of Thailand. Particularly, the Northeast and Central regions, including the capital city Bangkok, as well as the South’s east coast, are likely to experience isolated heavy rains. Moreover, the North, the East (Pattaya), and the South’s west coast may face the possibility of isolated very heavy rains during this period.







With waves predicted to reach heights of two to three meters in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, and over three meters during thundershowers, the department advises that small boats should remain ashore in these areas until August 3 to avoid potential hazards.

Flash floods and overflowing rivers in low-lying regions are also anticipated due to the heavy rainfall. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to take necessary precautions and be prepared for possible disruptions to daily life.







In terms of tropical storms, the TMD stated that tropical typhoon “Doksuri” over the upper South China Sea would weaken into a tropical storm, tropical depression, and eventually a low-pressure area, without having any direct impact on Thailand.

The TMD is also closely monitoring the formation and path of a new tropical storm called “Khanun.” Currently situated to the east of the Philippines, the storm is gradually moving in a northwest direction towards China. (NNT)



























