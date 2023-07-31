Japanese Ambassador hosts reception to honor 69th JSDF anniversary at Okura Prestige Bangkok

Ambassador of Japan to Thailand Nashida Kazuya, on July 26, hosted a grand reception ceremony at the Okura Prestige Bangkok to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). The event was attended by high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Defense, representatives from various Thai government agencies and private sectors, academics, businessmen, and members of the Japanese and Thai communities.







Key dignitaries attending the event included Permanent Secretary of Defense Gen Sanitchanok Sangkachan, Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, Defense Forces Vice Chief Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, and Assistant to Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Panpakdi Pattanakul.

Ambassador Kazuya took the opportunity to highlight the significant military ties between the two nations, noting that more than 200 Thai military personnel have undergone training at Japanese military institutions. Additionally, he recalled the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to Thailand in the previous year, during which crucial agreements were signed with the Thai government, further strengthening bilateral cooperation.







During the reception, the Japanese ambassador extended his heartfelt gratitude to Colonel Maruta Yuichiro, the outgoing Defense Attaché of the Japanese Embassy in Bangkok, for his dedicated service throughout his tenure. He then introduced Colonel Umetani Eiji as the newly appointed Defense Attaché, who will take over the responsibilities and continue fostering the relationship between the Japanese and Thai defense forces.

In his address, Ambassador Kazuya emphasized the longstanding collaboration between Thailand’s Public Relations Department (PRD) and the Japan Information Service under the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, citing the continuous exchange of news and information, as well as their joint involvement in various media and public relations activities.







Kazuya also highlighted a recent visit to Thailand by Maki Kawamura, the Director of Japan Information Service, during which she held discussions with the PRD Director-General regarding future cooperation between the two agencies and the provision of information and content for the production of the “Japan Horizon” program on Thailand’s NBT2HD channel. (NNT)

















