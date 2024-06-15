National Culture Commission approves grand five-day celebration to honor His Majesty the King of Thailand on his 72nd birthday

The National Culture Commission has approved a grand five-day celebration at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground from July 11 to 15 to honor His Majesty the King of Thailand on his 72nd birthday. Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced the event following a meeting with key officials, including Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol. The celebration is designed to reinforce the values of the Nation, Religion, and Monarchy, featuring a royal cultural procession that will initiate the festivities.







The event will include various cultural and musical performances across two stages. The main stage will host traditional Thai music, Khon performances, orchestral pieces by the armed forces, and special drone shows on the opening and closing nights. The secondary stage will showcase folk and traditional dances, highlighting the talents of local children, youth, and renowned artists.

A cultural market will also be part of the event, offering Thai food, local delicacies, and traditional crafts like Thai massage and kite making, providing a full experience of Thai culture.







Suriya also revealed that the 2024 Cultural Promotion Fund, amounting to over 75 million baht, has been sanctioned to support monthly stipends for National Artists and cultural experts. The funding will also cover medical expenses and other welfare benefits to boost morale and encourage ongoing cultural contributions.

The Ministry of Culture has been tasked with promoting this grand event nationally and internationally, ensuring widespread participation and recognition of this tribute to His Majesty the King. (NNT)



























































