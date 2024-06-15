Discover your potential at ‘THACCA SPLASH: Soft Power Forum 2024’ at QSNCC June 28-30

Discover your potential at THACCA SPLASH: Soft Power Forum 2024, where all 11 creative cultural industries converge to fuel every passion and inspire your next great work. This could be your chance to see your creations in a globally renowned gallery.

Dive into the ‘Art’ sector across two dynamic stages:

VISION STAGE

Infrastructure for Arts Development

Arts Investment







PATHWAY STAGE

Development of Thai Arts in the Next Two Decades

Art enthusiasts and creators, come update your trends and expand your horizons!

Join us to broaden your ideas and envision an endless future together:

THACCA SPLASH: Soft Power Forum 2024

June 28 – 30

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Hall 1-2, Floor G

Don’t miss out, art lovers—your next masterpiece awaits discovery!

Get ready to explore the future of your artistic journey. See you at the event! (NNT)






































