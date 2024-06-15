BRICS and OECD membership sought for global influence

Thailand is pursuing greater global influence by seeking membership in the BRICS group and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa said the ambitious move, which bolsters Thailand’s role on the international stage, aligns with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy of enhancing the country’s participation in global groups and addressing worldwide issues comprehensively.







During the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Maris said Thailand’s interest in joining BRICS is driven by the group’s representation of emerging markets with significant economic potential. He added that Thailand’s membership would help protect its interests as a developing economy without positioning it against other groups.

Thailand’s application has been received positively, with many nations expressing support for its potential to strengthen global relations and enhance multilateral cooperation. Maris noted that Thailand’s unique stance as a neutral party could bridge developing nations with BRICS members and strengthen the group’s negotiating power, promoting fairness and recognition for emerging economies.









Maris affirmed that Thailand’s active participation in bilateral and multilateral dialogues is expected to bolster its international standing, enabling it to advocate for policies that secure equitable treatment and broader acceptance from developed nations. (NNT)





































