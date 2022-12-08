Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok express train kills 3 in car at crossing near Hua Hin railway station

Three people were killed and another was severely injured when their car did not stop at a level crossing barrier on Hua Hin 94 Road.

The incident happened at 4am when the car was hit by a Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok express train at the level crossing between Nong Kae and Hua Hin railway stations in Hua Hin district. The locomotive was heavily damaged and broke down. About 100 meters away was the white Mazda car registered in Bangkok. The whole car became a wreck.







Rescue workers brought the injured man out of the car and sent him to hospital. In the vehicle Pol Sen Sgt Maj Wara Buaparangsee of the Hua Hin station and two unidentified women were found dead.

The driver of the train said the car ran on the level crossing at a very close distance and the locomotive smashed into it. Police were investigating the incident.

From January to November this year there were 53 crashes between trains and vehicles. In the accidents, 13 people were killed and 35 others injured. (TNA)





































